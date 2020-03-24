Southern (NYSE:SO) Stock Price Down 7.5%

Southern Co (NYSE:SO)’s share price traded down 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.15 and last traded at $42.86, 6,422,818 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 27% from the average session volume of 8,820,032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.36.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Southern from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $70.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.35.

Get Southern alerts:

The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.88.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Southern had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.74%.

In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.53, for a total value of $125,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,162,246.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,827 shares of company stock valued at $8,305,763 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $494,229,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Southern by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,215,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,644,596,000 after buying an additional 2,944,110 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in Southern by 126.5% in the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,704,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $167,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,340 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Southern by 32.7% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,409,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $272,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Southern by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 26,003,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,656,408,000 after purchasing an additional 898,413 shares during the last quarter. 59.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Southern Company Profile (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.