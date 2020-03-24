S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Purchased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $53,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,810,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $494,417,000 after acquiring an additional 66,086 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,576,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $430,401,000 after acquiring an additional 79,517 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,099,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $300,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,346 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 912,331 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,503,000 after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 859,341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $234,643,000 after acquiring an additional 30,110 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE SPGI opened at $192.05 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $273.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.61. S&P Global Inc has a 12 month low of $186.05 and a 12 month high of $312.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.02.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 496.20%. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 28.12%.

SPGI has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of S&P Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from to in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James cut shares of S&P Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $337.00 to $319.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.50.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

