Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SPAR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Spartan Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Sidoti reduced their target price on shares of Spartan Motors from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Spartan Motors from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Shares of SPAR opened at $11.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $15.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.13. Spartan Motors has a 52 week low of $8.38 and a 52 week high of $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $402.11 million, a PE ratio of -32.46 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.60.

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Spartan Motors had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a positive return on equity of 19.05%. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Spartan Motors will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Spartan Motors news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 12,500 shares of Spartan Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.95, for a total value of $224,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,632 shares in the company, valued at $9,901,794.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors in the third quarter worth $7,134,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spartan Motors in the fourth quarter worth $4,870,000. Skyline Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 204.9% in the fourth quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 365,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,608,000 after buying an additional 245,624 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 557.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 203,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,671,000 after buying an additional 172,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spartan Motors by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 583,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after buying an additional 153,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

About Spartan Motors

Spartan Motors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and sells specialty and heavy-duty vehicles in the United States, Canada, South America, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Fleet Vehicles and Services, Emergency Response Vehicles, and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles.

