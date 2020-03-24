Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI) Earns Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Spire Healthcare Group (LON:SPI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SPI. Jefferies Financial Group cut Spire Healthcare Group to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from GBX 106 ($1.39) to GBX 113 ($1.49) in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Peel Hunt upgraded Spire Healthcare Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group raised their target price on Spire Healthcare Group from GBX 117 ($1.54) to GBX 121 ($1.59) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.04) target price on shares of Spire Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spire Healthcare Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 130.44 ($1.72).

Get Spire Healthcare Group alerts:

LON SPI opened at GBX 66.55 ($0.88) on Tuesday. Spire Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 61.25 ($0.81) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 145 ($1.91). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.33, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 108.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 120.48. The stock has a market cap of $210.97 million and a P/E ratio of 36.97.

About Spire Healthcare Group

Spire Healthcare Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates private hospitals and clinics in the United Kingdom. It provides a range of integrated surgical, medical, and diagnostic services. The company offers various treatments in the areas of allergy and infectious diseases, blood tests, bones and joints, bowel treatments, breast screening and surgery, cancer investigations and treatments, cosmetic surgery, cyst removal, and dental surgery, as well as ear, nose, and throat treatments.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Spire Healthcare Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spire Healthcare Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.