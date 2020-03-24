Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($0.11) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Stitch Fix Inc (NASDAQ:SFIX) – William Blair reduced their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Stitch Fix in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). William Blair also issued estimates for Stitch Fix’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $14.00 target price (down from $29.00) on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stitch Fix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.69.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $13.37 on Monday. Stitch Fix has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day moving average of $22.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 2.72.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $451.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.59 million. Stitch Fix had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jackson Square Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stitch Fix by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 5,359,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,532,000 after purchasing an additional 983,001 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,724,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,228,000 after acquiring an additional 241,532 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,028,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,808,000 after acquiring an additional 69,428 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,006,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,816,000 after acquiring an additional 129,783 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 703,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,060,000 after acquiring an additional 184,546 shares during the period. 46.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Marka Hansen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $62,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 7,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.12, for a total transaction of $101,273.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,310 shares in the company, valued at $607,587.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 176,287 shares of company stock worth $4,514,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile app in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc in October 2011.

