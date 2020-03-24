SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) Trading 10.4% Higher

SunCoke Energy Inc (NYSE:SXC) shares traded up 10.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.53 and last traded at $3.51, 793,899 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 19% from the average session volume of 977,186 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.18.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised SunCoke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Benchmark started coverage on SunCoke Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on SunCoke Energy from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. SunCoke Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.57. The company has a market cap of $266.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The energy company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). SunCoke Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.64% and a negative net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $397.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. SunCoke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy Inc will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.84%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Camden Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 13,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

