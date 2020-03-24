SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SVMK has been the topic of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of SVMK in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of SVMK from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVMK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVMK currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SVMK opened at $11.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.62. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.84 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. SVMK has a 12-month low of $9.35 and a 12-month high of $22.27.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.14. SVMK had a negative net margin of 24.02% and a negative return on equity of 26.31%. The company had revenue of $84.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.83 million. On average, equities analysts expect that SVMK will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin C. Spero sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.87, for a total value of $804,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John S. Schoenstein sold 11,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.04, for a total transaction of $253,063.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 556,443 shares of company stock worth $11,330,653. Corporate insiders own 26.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Castleark Management LLC raised its position in shares of SVMK by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 381,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,529,000 after acquiring an additional 99,585 shares during the period. Riverstone Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,727,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,383,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of SVMK by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 349,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,241,000 after acquiring an additional 19,152 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of SVMK in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $524,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

SVMK Inc provides survey software products and purpose-built solutions that enable organizations to engage with their customers, employees, and the markets they serve in the United States and internationally. Its cloud-based SaaS platform helps individuals and organizations to design and distribute surveys that generate an average of approximately 20 million answered questions daily across approximately 190 countries and territories.

