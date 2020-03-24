Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) Upgraded to “Hold” by BidaskClub

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

SYKE has been the topic of several other reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Sykes Enterprises in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

Get Sykes Enterprises alerts:

Shares of SYKE opened at $24.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.09. Sykes Enterprises has a twelve month low of $22.12 and a twelve month high of $38.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $976.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.96, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.85.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $425.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.74 million. Analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 2.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,079 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 55,315.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,754 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,206,000 after purchasing an additional 140,500 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Sykes Enterprises by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,431 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 22,734 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sykes Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $468,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

About Sykes Enterprises

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides multichannel demand generation and global customer engagement services. Its customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as providing health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Sykes Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sykes Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.