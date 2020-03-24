Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE:TSM) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 803,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 44,619 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. were worth $46,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSM. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. during the third quarter worth about $185,176,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 38,690,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,509,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882,519 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,646,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $734,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927,102 shares in the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,548,950 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $148,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. by 173.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,384,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,260 shares in the last quarter. 19.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. China Renaissance Securities raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:TSM opened at $45.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.96. The stock has a market cap of $230.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $37.18 and a fifty-two week high of $60.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. (NYSE:TSM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.20 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 21.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th will be issued a $0.4171 dividend. This is a boost from Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.40%.

Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing, selling, packaging, testing, and computer-aided design of integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices. The company manufactures masks and electronic spare parts; researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, packages, and tests color filters; and offers customer and engineering support services.

