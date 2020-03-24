TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts predict that TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for TechTarget’s earnings. TechTarget also reported earnings per share of $0.19 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TechTarget will report full-year earnings of $1.11 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.08 to $1.13. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow TechTarget.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The information services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.08). TechTarget had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $35.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded TechTarget from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on TechTarget from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. TechTarget currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

In other news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.06, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 417,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,461,998.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Cotoia sold 14,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.71, for a total value of $290,722.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,481.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,550 shares of company stock worth $2,406,931. Corporate insiders own 18.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TechTarget by 72.2% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,865 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,895 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 735.6% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 7,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in TechTarget by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 6,960 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. 83.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $19.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.33 and a quick ratio of 5.33. TechTarget has a 1 year low of $15.32 and a 1 year high of $30.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.78. The company has a market cap of $524.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76.

TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

