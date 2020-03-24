Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Teck Resources Ltd (TSE:TECK.B) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock from C$23.00 to C$20.00. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Teck Resources traded as low as C$9.59 and last traded at C$9.91, with a volume of 641350 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$10.22.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$29.00 to C$27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$30.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Teck Resources from C$31.00 to C$27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.13.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.64 and its 200-day moving average price is C$19.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.96. The stock has a market cap of $5.36 billion and a PE ratio of 16.15.

About Teck Resources (TSE:TECK.B)

Teck Resources Limited researches, explores for, develops, and produces natural resources in the Asia Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Steelmaking, Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper concentrates and refined copper cathodes; refined zinc and zinc concentrates; energy products, such as bitumen; and lead concentrates.

