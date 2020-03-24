Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TENB. ValuEngine raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB opened at $18.70 on Tuesday. Tenable has a one year low of $16.28 and a one year high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.16 and a beta of 2.29.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 71.06% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The firm had revenue of $97.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tenable will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 5,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $163,409.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 13,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $361,563.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 21,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.51, for a total value of $595,068.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,412,831 shares in the company, valued at $38,866,980.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,991 shares of company stock worth $1,773,076 in the last three months. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Tenable by 333.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,592 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tenable by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Tenable by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

