Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,872,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 395,552 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.63% of Texas Instruments worth $753,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 53.2% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,166,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $534,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,447,749 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 308.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $156,412,000 after acquiring an additional 920,462 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 12,499.9% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 845,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after acquiring an additional 839,241 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,880,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $369,502,000 after acquiring an additional 698,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 966,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 648,416 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $98.44 on Tuesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.16 billion, a PE ratio of 18.82, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 34.83% and a return on equity of 56.21%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Haren Julie Van sold 18,911 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.66, for a total value of $2,452,000.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,109,506.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 10,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.29, for a total transaction of $1,343,168.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,153,052.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 over the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TXN shares. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from to in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.37.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

