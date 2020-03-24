The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FBSI opened at $14.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 0.36. The First Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.95 and a 52 week high of $33.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.32.

The First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.69 million during the quarter.

The First Bancshares Company Profile

First Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Stockmens bank that provides various banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southern Missouri, eastern Colorado, and southwestern Nebraska, the United States. The company provides account products, such as checking accounts that include check card checking, personal checking, non-personal checking, NOW, and money market accounts; savings accounts; and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

