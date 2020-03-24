TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. BWS Financial cut TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of TiVo in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

TiVo stock opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. TiVo has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $9.69. The company has a market cap of $789.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 0.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74.

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.70 million. TiVo had a positive return on equity of 4.65% and a negative net margin of 61.38%. TiVo’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that TiVo will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIVO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TiVo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,046,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of TiVo by 543.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 995,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 840,719 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TiVo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,516,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of TiVo by 85.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 846,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,182,000 after acquiring an additional 389,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of TiVo by 290.9% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 419,572 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after acquiring an additional 312,233 shares in the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TiVo Company Profile

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

