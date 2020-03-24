TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Cut to “Hold” at BidaskClub

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) was downgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of TPI Composites from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TPI Composites from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of TPI Composites from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of TPI Composites from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. TPI Composites has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.22.

Shares of TPIC opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day moving average is $19.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.38 million, a P/E ratio of -24.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23. TPI Composites has a 12-month low of $9.19 and a 12-month high of $31.18.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $422.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.31 million. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.78%. The business’s revenue was up 45.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPIC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TPI Composites in the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,102,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 117.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 657,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,325,000 after purchasing an additional 355,033 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TPI Composites by 254.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 413,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 297,281 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,695,000. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of TPI Composites during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,619,000. 78.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers. The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry. It operates in the United States, Asia, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

