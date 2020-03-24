Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Upgraded to Buy at BidaskClub

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

TSCO has been the topic of several other research reports. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Nomura cut their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.52.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $78.06 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.28. The company has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $63.89 and a 12-month high of $114.25.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty retailer reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 37.09% and a net margin of 6.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Harry A. Lawton III purchased 1,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.36 per share, with a total value of $125,212.28. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,930,760.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 3,525.0% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 290 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tractor Supply by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company operates rural lifestyle retail stores in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

