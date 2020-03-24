Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Lifted to Hold at BidaskClub

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.11.

Shares of NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $38.86 on Tuesday. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $24.21 and a 52-week high of $67.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day moving average is $49.71. The company has a quick ratio of 29.57, a current ratio of 29.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.09. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.08, for a total transaction of $252,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,625,345.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics by 155.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 281.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 374,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,090,000 after purchasing an additional 276,483 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,085,000. Great Point Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,356,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,759,000. Institutional investors own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

