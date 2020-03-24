United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) was upgraded by investment analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on UIHC. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “sell” rating on shares of United Insurance in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Insurance from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Insurance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

NASDAQ:UIHC opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.78. The company has a market cap of $351.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 1.28. United Insurance has a 52 week low of $7.16 and a 52 week high of $16.53.

United Insurance (NASDAQ:UIHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The insurance provider reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.68). The business had revenue of $200.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.91 million. United Insurance had a negative return on equity of 8.20% and a negative net margin of 3.62%. As a group, research analysts expect that United Insurance will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Alec Poitevint II acquired 11,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.82 per share, with a total value of $88,092.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,000 shares in the company, valued at $195,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John Scott St acquired 6,266 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $51,631.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,043.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 23,138 shares of company stock valued at $193,262. Corporate insiders own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Insurance by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Insurance by 37.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 4,570 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of United Insurance during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in United Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $342,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in United Insurance by 67.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,726 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 11,215 shares during the last quarter. 35.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Insurance Holdings Corp. operates as a property and casualty insurance holding company that sources, writes, and services residential personal and commercial property, and casualty insurance policies in the United States. The company offers structure, content, and liability coverage for standard single-family homeowners, renters, and condominium unit owners, as well as dwelling fire policies.

