UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Acquired by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,846 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 0.9% of Algert Global LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. CXI Advisors purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 73.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 88.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Several analysts have commented on UNH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $335.00 price target (up previously from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Evercore ISI started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $315.55.

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $194.86 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $273.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $265.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.97 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a one year low of $187.72 and a one year high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.59%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total transaction of $1,060,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,622,776. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $36,222,197.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,000 shares of company stock worth $12,081,050 over the last three months. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.