Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Unity Biotechnology in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unity Biotechnology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.81.

Unity Biotechnology stock opened at $5.55 on Tuesday. Unity Biotechnology has a 52-week low of $4.62 and a 52-week high of $10.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $6.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $263.76 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of -0.05.

Unity Biotechnology (NASDAQ:UBX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.15. Sell-side analysts forecast that Unity Biotechnology will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Mutual of Omaha Bank Wealth Management acquired a new position in Unity Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth $108,000. 45.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Unity Biotechnology

Unity Biotechnology, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of therapeutics to extend human health span. The company's lead drug candidates include UBX0101 that is in Phase 1 clinical study for musculoskeletal disease; and UBX1967 for ophthalmologic diseases. It is also developing programs in pulmonary disorders.

