Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on UPWK. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Upwork from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Upwork from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

Shares of NASDAQ UPWK opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. Upwork has a one year low of $5.14 and a one year high of $20.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $705.24 million, a PE ratio of -45.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01. Upwork had a negative return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $80.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.43 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Upwork will post -0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, Chairman Thomas Layton bought 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.99 per share, for a total transaction of $998,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 3,116 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.43, for a total value of $26,267.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 308,446 shares in the company, valued at $2,600,199.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 375,000 shares of company stock worth $3,015,750 and have sold 103,680 shares worth $828,050. Corporate insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth about $9,108,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Upwork by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 25,375 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Upwork by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,208,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,237,000 after acquiring an additional 854,700 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Upwork by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 12,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Upwork in the 4th quarter worth about $449,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.95% of the company’s stock.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

