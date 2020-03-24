Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Utah Medical Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th.

NASDAQ:UTMD opened at $80.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $284.89 million, a P/E ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.76. Utah Medical Products has a fifty-two week low of $75.33 and a fifty-two week high of $112.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $88.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.02.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.83 million for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 14.81%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 218.9% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,005 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,878 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 80,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Utah Medical Products by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Utah Medical Products

Utah Medical Products, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices for the healthcare industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers fetal monitoring accessories, vacuum-assisted delivery systems, and other labor and delivery tools; DISPOSA-HOOD, an infant respiratory hood; and DELTRAN PLUS, a blood pressure monitoring system.

