Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Uxin Ltd (NASDAQ:UXIN) shares fell 3.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.22, 9,433 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,881,297 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

Several research analysts have commented on UXIN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Uxin from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st.

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.86 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48. The company has a market capitalization of $372.81 million, a P/E ratio of -2.05 and a beta of -1.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Uxin during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uxin during the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 4,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uxin by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 133,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30,323 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.12% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Company Profile (NASDAQ:UXIN)

Uxin Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an used car e-commerce platform in China. It operates Uxin Used Car, an application that provides consumers with customized car recommendation, financing, title transfer, delivery, insurance referral, warranty and other related services; and Uxin Auction, an application that helps business buyers to source vehicles through online auctions.

