ValuEngine Downgrades Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) to Hold

Aytu Bioscience (NASDAQ:AYTU) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aytu Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYTU opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.88 and its 200 day moving average is $0.98. Aytu Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $2.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aytu Bioscience stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Aytu Bioscience Inc (NASDAQ:AYTU) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 29,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Aytu Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. 30.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aytu Bioscience Company Profile

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty healthcare company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and ZolpiMist, an oral spray for the treatment of insomnia.

