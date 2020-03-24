ValuEngine Downgrades GAP (NYSE:GPS) to Sell

GAP (NYSE:GPS) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of GAP from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of GAP from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of GAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.47.

Shares of GPS stock opened at $6.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.55. GAP has a 1-year low of $6.04 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. GAP had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 21.04%. GAP’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that GAP will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 1,723.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in GAP by 12.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,600,926 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $201,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,187 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GAP by 1.2% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 175,400 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in GAP by 39.9% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 48,019 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 13,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAP during the third quarter worth approximately $343,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

