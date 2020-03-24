ValuEngine Downgrades Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) to Hold

Innate Pharma (OTCMKTS:IPHYF) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of Innate Pharma stock opened at $4.90 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.76. Innate Pharma has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $8.12.

Get Innate Pharma alerts:

Innate Pharma Company Profile

Innate Pharma SA, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic antibodies for the treatment of cancer in France and internationally. It offers IPH4102, an anti-KIR3DL2 humanized cytotoxicity-inducing antibody, which is in Phase I clinical trial for cutaneous T-cell lymphomas; Monalizumab, a checkpoint inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat various cancer indications, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors; and IPH5401, a therapeutic antibody that binds and blocks C5a receptors expressed on subsets of myeloid-derived suppressor cells and neutrophils.

Recommended Story: Candlestick

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Innate Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innate Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.