ValuEngine Downgrades IOCHPE MAXION S/S (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) to Sell

IOCHPE MAXION S/S (OTCMKTS:IOCJY) was downgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised IOCHPE MAXION S/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

OTCMKTS:IOCJY opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $542.06 million, a PE ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.88. IOCHPE MAXION S/S has a 12 month low of $0.45 and a 12 month high of $1.97.

About IOCHPE MAXION S/S

Iochpe-Maxion SA produces and sells automotive wheels and structural components for light and commercial vehicles in North America, South America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wheels and Structural Components. The company offers heavy steel wheels; light steel wheels for automobiles, pick-up trucks, and SUVs, as well as light and medium-sized commercial vehicles; and light aluminum wheels for vehicles.

