ValuEngine Downgrades Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) to Hold

Zoom Technologies (OTCMKTS:ZOOM) was downgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZOOM opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.96. Zoom Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $60.00.

About Zoom Technologies

Zoom Technologies, Inc does not have significant operations. Previously, it distributed wireless communication products in the United States. The company is headquartered in Beijing, China.

