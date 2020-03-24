ValuEngine Lowers Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) to Sell

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

CPTA has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitala Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Capitala Finance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CPTA opened at $2.64 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.15. The company has a market cap of $43.79 million, a PE ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 1.29. Capitala Finance has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $9.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 11.75 and a current ratio of 11.75.

Capitala Finance (NASDAQ:CPTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $9.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.81 million. Capitala Finance had a negative net margin of 62.79% and a positive return on equity of 8.14%. On average, analysts forecast that Capitala Finance will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Capitala Finance during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capitala Finance during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Capitala Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Capitala Finance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. 17.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Capitala Finance Company Profile

Capitala Finance Corp. is a Business Development Company specializing in traditional mezzanine, senior subordinated and unitranche debt, first-lien and second-lien loans, equity investments in sponsored and non-sponsored lower and traditional middle market companies. The fund targets companies in the business services, commercial and professional services, manufacturing, consumer and retail, energy, and health-care industries.

