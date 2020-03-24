ValuEngine Upgrades ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) to Hold

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of ACM Research in a report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on ACM Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of ACM Research in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.38.

Get ACM Research alerts:

Shares of ACMR stock opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $360.40 million, a P/E ratio of 27.03 and a beta of -0.36. ACM Research has a 1-year low of $12.51 and a 1-year high of $51.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.99.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. ACM Research had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 32.61%. The business had revenue of $24.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. Analysts expect that ACM Research will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ACM Research during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 671.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,920 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 122.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 54,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 29,776 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at $1,757,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.15% of the company’s stock.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy to flat and patterned wafer surfaces in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation cleaning equipment for two-dimensional and three-dimensional patterned wafers at advanced process nodes; and custom-made wafer assembly and packaging equipment.

Recommended Story: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for ACM Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACM Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.