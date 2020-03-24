ValuEngine Upgrades Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) to “Sell”

Air China (OTCMKTS:AIRYY) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

AIRYY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Air China from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air China from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Air China stock opened at $12.19 on Tuesday. Air China has a fifty-two week low of $11.99 and a fifty-two week high of $27.00. The company has a market cap of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $16.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.96.

Air China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides air passenger, air cargo, and airline-related services in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, Europe, North America, Japan, Korea, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Airline Operations and Other Operations segments.

