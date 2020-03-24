ValuEngine Upgrades Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) to “Hold”

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Alamos Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. DA Davidson lowered Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.30 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.25 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Bank of America lowered Alamos Gold from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.50 price objective on shares of Alamos Gold in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.11.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

AGI stock opened at $4.89 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.11. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $3.34 and a 1 year high of $7.78.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $186.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.77 million. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.15% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alamos Gold will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGI. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold during the fourth quarter worth $4,330,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 66,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 113.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 5,811 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 81,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 55.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,327 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 7,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.70% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also: Understanding Market Liquidity

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.