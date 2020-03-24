ValuEngine Upgrades Allergan (NYSE:AGN) to “Hold”

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Allergan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Allergan from $194.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Allergan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.29.

Get Allergan alerts:

AGN stock opened at $167.70 on Tuesday. Allergan has a 12-month low of $114.27 and a 12-month high of $202.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $56.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $190.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.67.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $5.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.65. Allergan had a negative net margin of 32.76% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Allergan will post 17.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AGN. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Allergan during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

About Allergan

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Allergan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allergan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.