ValuEngine Upgrades CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) to Hold

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded shares of CASIO COMPUTER/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of CSIOY opened at $127.63 on Tuesday. CASIO COMPUTER/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $110.26 and a fifty-two week high of $209.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.55.

CASIO COMPUTER/ADR (OTCMKTS:CSIOY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter. CASIO COMPUTER/ADR had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business had revenue of $677.97 million during the quarter.

Casio Computer Co, Ltd. develops, produces, and sells consumer, system equipment, and other products in Asia, Europe, Japan, North America, and internationally. Its Consumer segment offers watches, clocks, electronic dictionaries, electronic calculators, label printers, electronic musical instruments, digital cameras, etc.

