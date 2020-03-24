ValuEngine Upgrades Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) to “Hold”

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CX. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cemex SAB de CV from $5.00 to $4.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on Cemex SAB de CV in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cemex SAB de CV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.14.

Get Cemex SAB de CV alerts:

NYSE:CX opened at $1.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.72. Cemex SAB de CV has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $5.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.36.

Cemex SAB de CV (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter. Cemex SAB de CV had a net margin of 1.06% and a return on equity of 0.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Cemex SAB de CV will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CX. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 595.2% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 19,945 shares in the last quarter. TT International grew its holdings in shares of Cemex SAB de CV by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. TT International now owns 8,512,069 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,175,000 after buying an additional 79,053 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the fourth quarter valued at $3,438,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cemex SAB de CV during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Cemex SAB de CV during the fourth quarter valued at $2,012,000. 32.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cemex SAB de CV Company Profile

CEMEX, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, aggregates, clinker, and other construction materials. The company also offers various complementary construction products, including asphalt products; concrete blocks and roof tiles; architectural products; concrete pipes for storm and sanitary sewers applications; and other precast products comprising rail products, concrete floors, box culverts, bridges, drainage basins, barriers, and parking curbs.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Cemex SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cemex SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.