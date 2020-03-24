ValuEngine Upgrades Copa (NYSE:CPA) to “Sell”

Copa (NYSE:CPA) was upgraded by ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Buckingham Research raised their price objective on Copa from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen increased their price target on Copa from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Santander raised Copa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Copa from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Copa in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.64.

Shares of NYSE:CPA opened at $35.92 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $82.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.17, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.40. Copa has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $116.88.

Copa (NYSE:CPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.19. Copa had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $681.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Copa will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Copa by 558.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 270 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Copa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Copa by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Copa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $147,000. 67.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Copa

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers flights to 81 destinations in 33 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean. As of April 24, 2019, it operated a fleet of 105 aircraft comprising 6 Boeing 737 MAX9s, 82 Boeing 737NGs, and 17 Embraer-190s aircraft.

