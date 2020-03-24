ValuEngine Upgrades Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) to “Hold”

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Esquire Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Esquire Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ ESQ opened at $12.56 on Tuesday. Esquire Financial has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $28.89. The company has a market capitalization of $115.46 million, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.54 and a 200-day moving average of $23.66.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 13.54%. The company had revenue of $12.02 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Esquire Financial by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. 52.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Esquire Financial

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal and small business communities, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

