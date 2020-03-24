ValuEngine Upgrades Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) to Hold

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Helen of Troy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Helen of Troy in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub cut Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $227.00 target price (up previously from $206.00) on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on Helen of Troy to $223.25 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $212.56.

HELE opened at $111.84 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $164.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.90. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $104.01 and a 12 month high of $198.59.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The company reported $3.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.70. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 11.68%. The company had revenue of $474.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $446.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,667,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,810,000 after purchasing an additional 160,554 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 373,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,189,000 after purchasing an additional 12,547 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Helen of Troy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,066,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 299,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,269,000 after purchasing an additional 140,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 296,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,373,000 after purchasing an additional 61,480 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

About Helen of Troy

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, and shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

