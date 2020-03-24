ValuEngine Upgrades Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) to Sell

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

HKMPF opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.03. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $19.75 and a 1-year high of $26.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.84.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment manufactures, markets, and sells generic injectable products for therapeutic categories, including oncology and anti-viral products to hospitals.

