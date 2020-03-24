ValuEngine Upgrades Imax (NYSE:IMAX) to Buy

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on IMAX. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Imax to and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Imax from $26.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Imax from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Imax to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Benchmark lowered shares of Imax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Shares of NYSE:IMAX opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $649.19 million, a PE ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.50. Imax has a one year low of $6.01 and a one year high of $25.75.

Imax (NYSE:IMAX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. Imax had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Imax will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Imax news, CEO Richard L. Gelfond acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. Also, CFO Patrick Mcclymont sold 14,206 shares of Imax stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.18, for a total transaction of $201,441.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,471 shares in the company, valued at $261,918.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 38,744 shares of company stock worth $549,390. 20.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Imax in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Imax in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Imax in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Imax in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Imax in the third quarter worth $99,000. 80.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in motion picture technologies and presentations worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, and equipment. The company engages in Digital Re-Mastering (DMR) of films into the IMAX format for exhibition in the IMAX theater network; the provision of IMAX premium theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, long-term leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; the distribution of documentary films; the provision of production technical support and film post-production services; the ownership and operation of IMAX theaters; and the provision of camera and other miscellaneous items rental services.

