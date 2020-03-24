ValuEngine Upgrades KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) to “Hold”

KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR (OTCMKTS:KHNGY) was upgraded by stock analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BNP Paribas lowered KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

OTCMKTS KHNGY opened at $24.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR has a 52-week low of $23.56 and a 52-week high of $34.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.52. The firm has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 1.10.

About KUEHNE & NAGEL/ADR

Kuehne + Nagel International AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated logistics services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Seafreight, Airfreight, Overland, and Contract Logistics. It provides airfreight services; seafreight services, including full and less than container loads, intra Europe/short sea intermodal solutions integration with carriers, flexible schedules, blue anchor line agent, cargo insurance, and customs clearance services, as well as online booking online, tracking, and tracing of shipment services; and overland transportation and contract logistics services.

