ValuEngine Upgrades Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) to “Hold”

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mayville Engineering from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

Get Mayville Engineering alerts:

Shares of MEC opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.60. Mayville Engineering has a fifty-two week low of $3.89 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.44 million and a PE ratio of -17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.12. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $102.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.14 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mayville Engineering will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy L. Christen acquired 8,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.40 per share, for a total transaction of $59,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,200. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig E. Johnson acquired 10,000 shares of Mayville Engineering stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.02 per share, with a total value of $60,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $60,200. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $316,110.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 748,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,018,000 after acquiring an additional 234,155 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Mayville Engineering by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 24,856 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth approximately $881,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Mayville Engineering by 6,715.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 73,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 72,528 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.18% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly and aftermarket components.

Read More: What is a stock split?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mayville Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mayville Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.