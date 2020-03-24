ValuEngine Upgrades Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) to Hold

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of MHGU opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. Meritage Hospitality Group has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.21.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Twisted Rooster, Crooked Goose, Freighters Eatery & Taproom, and Wheelhouse Kitchen & Cocktails brand names. As of November 13, 2018, it operated 314 restaurants in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

