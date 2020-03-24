ValuEngine Upgrades USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) to “Hold”

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of USA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

OTCMKTS:USAT opened at $4.36 on Tuesday. USA Technologies has a 1 year low of $3.76 and a 1 year high of $9.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

USA Technologies (OTCMKTS:USAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.07). USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 21.80%. The firm had revenue of $44.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USA Technologies will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $74,000. Selz Capital LLC acquired a new position in USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $733,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in USA Technologies by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 129,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 16,700 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in USA Technologies by 137.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 354,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 205,470 shares during the period. Finally, P.A.W. Capital Corp boosted its holdings in USA Technologies by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 550,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.26% of the company’s stock.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and machine-to-machine (M2M) services.

