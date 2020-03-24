Vedanta (NYSE:VEDL) Trading Down 5.8%

Shares of Vedanta Ltd (NYSE:VEDL) traded down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.44, 816,980 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 36% from the average session volume of 1,273,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.65.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. ValuEngine cut shares of Vedanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VEDL. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vedanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Vedanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Vedanta by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 7,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,362 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Vedanta in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Vedanta in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 4.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vedanta Company Profile

Vedanta Limited operates as a diversified natural resources company in India. The company produces oil and gas, zinc, lead, silver, iron ore, copper, and aluminum. It also operates 1,980 megawatts (MW) thermal coal-based commercial power facilities; a 600 MW thermal coal-based commercial power facility in Jharsuguda; a 600 MW thermal coal- based commercial power facility in Korba; 274 MW wind power plants; and a 100 MW power plant.

