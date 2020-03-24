Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine raised Viavi Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Viavi Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

VIAV opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 55.00 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.99 and a 200-day moving average of $14.46. Viavi Solutions has a 52 week low of $8.08 and a 52 week high of $16.35.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 17.57% and a net margin of 3.64%. The company had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Viavi Solutions will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other Viavi Solutions news, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,969 shares of Viavi Solutions stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.21, for a total value of $27,979.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,300.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VIAV. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 355,406 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,400,000 after purchasing an additional 103,260 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth $38,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.6% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,003,619 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $42,065,000 after acquiring an additional 237,020 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth $808,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the third quarter worth $355,000. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

