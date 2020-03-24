Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Axa’s 4th Largest Position

Axa trimmed its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,250,279 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 146,484 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.7% of Axa’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Axa’s holdings in Visa were worth $422,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total transaction of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lynne Biggar sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.18, for a total transaction of $1,161,490.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,370 shares in the company, valued at $4,090,556.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,814,759. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:V opened at $135.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Visa Inc has a 1-year low of $133.93 and a 1-year high of $214.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $184.99.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.06%.

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Visa from $188.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $236.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.27.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

