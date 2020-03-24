Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $85.84 and last traded at $84.60, 23,714,887 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 16% from the average session volume of 28,201,962 shares. The stock had previously closed at $85.98.

A number of research firms have issued reports on DIS. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Consumer Edge began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.59.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $122.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $154.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. Pantheon Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $874,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $187,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 16,250 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,313,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

About Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

