Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Ashtead Group (AHT)

3/16/2020 – Ashtead Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,100 ($40.78). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/4/2020 – Ashtead Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from GBX 2,030 ($26.70) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Ashtead Group had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Peel Hunt.

3/3/2020 – Ashtead Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

3/2/2020 – Ashtead Group had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

2/17/2020 – Ashtead Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,450 ($32.23) to GBX 3,250 ($42.75). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/4/2020 – Ashtead Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital.

1/27/2020 – Ashtead Group had its price target raised by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,150 ($28.28) to GBX 2,250 ($29.60). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

1/27/2020 – Ashtead Group was downgraded by analysts at Peel Hunt to a “hold” rating.

AHT stock opened at GBX 1,335 ($17.56) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,294.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,330.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.65. The firm has a market cap of $6.56 billion and a PE ratio of 7.59. Ashtead Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,744 ($22.94) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,797 ($36.79).

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, rents a range of construction and industrial equipment. It offers equipment for use in lifting, powering, generation, moving, digging, compacting, drilling, supporting, scrubbing, pumping, directing, heating, and ventilating works. The company provides various types of construction equipment for non-residential construction markets; and facilities management equipment for the maintenance and repair of facilities.

